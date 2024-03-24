Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV Cuts Stock Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV cut its holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 9.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,449 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 2,631 shares during the quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Oracle were worth $2,768,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE boosted its stake in shares of Oracle by 298.4% in the third quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 243 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Oracle by 1,268.0% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 342 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle in the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. 42.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oracle Price Performance

ORCL stock opened at $127.79 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.34. The company has a market capitalization of $351.23 billion, a PE ratio of 33.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.00. Oracle Co. has a 12-month low of $87.51 and a 12-month high of $132.77. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $115.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $111.54.

Oracle Announces Dividend

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $13.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.29 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 336.11% and a net margin of 20.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.96 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 4.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 9th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.22%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ORCL. HSBC lifted their price target on Oracle from $144.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Oracle from $107.00 to $106.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Oracle in a research note on Thursday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Oracle from $125.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on Oracle from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.76.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Featured Articles

