Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV Has $2.17 Million Holdings in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV decreased its stake in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report) by 10.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,190 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,846 shares during the period. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $2,173,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Fiduciary Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Dollar General by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 8,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,866,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. SevenOneSeven Capital Management boosted its stake in Dollar General by 5.4% in the second quarter. SevenOneSeven Capital Management now owns 1,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Dollar General by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 2,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $647,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Cito Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Dollar General by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Cito Capital Group LLC now owns 3,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $652,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dollar General by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.37% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE DG opened at $150.70 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.08 billion, a PE ratio of 19.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.41. Dollar General Co. has a 52 week low of $101.09 and a 52 week high of $222.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $142.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $128.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 1.19.

Dollar General Dividend Announcement

Dollar General ( NYSE:DG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.09. Dollar General had a return on equity of 26.13% and a net margin of 4.29%. The company had revenue of $9.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.96 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Dollar General Co. will post 7.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 8th. Dollar General’s payout ratio is currently 31.22%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on DG shares. Truist Financial raised their target price on Dollar General from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. StockNews.com raised shares of Dollar General from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Telsey Advisory Group raised shares of Dollar General from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $155.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Dollar General from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dollar General presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $155.28.

Dollar General Company Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

Featured Stories

