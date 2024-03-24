Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV Has $2.24 Million Holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV lowered its position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 29.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,510 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 9,185 shares during the period. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $2,237,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lantz Financial LLC increased its position in Duke Energy by 19.9% during the fourth quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 7,225 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $701,000 after buying an additional 1,201 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Investment Counsel LLC increased its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Investment Counsel LLC now owns 3,636 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Summit Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 35.7% during the 4th quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,082 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $881,000 after purchasing an additional 2,390 shares during the last quarter. First Bank & Trust increased its position in Duke Energy by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 41,520 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,029,000 after buying an additional 647 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Resource Council acquired a new position in Duke Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $246,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.68% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Louis E. Renjel sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.57, for a total transaction of $277,710.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,315,697.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DUK opened at $94.61 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.46. Duke Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $83.06 and a 1 year high of $100.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $94.18 and a 200-day moving average of $92.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $7.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.24 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.93% and a net margin of 9.78%. Duke Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.11 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th were paid a dividend of $1.025 per share. This represents a $4.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 115.49%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on DUK shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $103.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Bank of America lowered Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $96.00 in a report on Monday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Duke Energy from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $106.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Duke Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $108.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.00.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I), and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest.

