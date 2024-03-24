Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV Has $3.71 Million Stake in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES)

Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Free Report) by 36.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 194,757 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,359 shares during the period. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in AES were worth $3,714,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AES by 15.5% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 679,615 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,330,000 after acquiring an additional 91,247 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AES by 81.2% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 351,220 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,339,000 after acquiring an additional 157,421 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AES by 370.1% in the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 116,537 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,770,000 after acquiring an additional 91,749 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of AES by 54.8% in the third quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 273,365 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,157,000 after acquiring an additional 96,808 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Channing Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AES by 16.7% in the third quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 352,276 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,355,000 after acquiring an additional 50,341 shares during the last quarter. 94.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AES alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of AES from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of AES from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AES presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

AES Stock Up 3.0 %

Shares of NYSE AES opened at $16.24 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.54 billion, a PE ratio of 49.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.42, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The AES Co. has a 1 year low of $11.43 and a 1 year high of $25.74.

AES (NYSE:AES – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.36 billion. AES had a net margin of 2.12% and a return on equity of 38.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that The AES Co. will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

AES Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st will be given a dividend of $0.1725 per share. This represents a $0.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 30th. AES’s dividend payout ratio is presently 209.10%.

AES Company Profile

(Free Report)

The AES Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified power generation and utility company in the United States and internationally. The company owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries; owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AES Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AES and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.