Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV Has $5.40 Million Stock Holdings in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV decreased its stake in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 40,575 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,239 shares during the period. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Prologis were worth $5,403,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PLD. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Prologis during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Prologis during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Prologis by 966.7% during the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 256 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Prologis during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Prologis during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.90% of the company’s stock.

Prologis Stock Down 1.0 %

PLD stock opened at $128.62 on Friday. Prologis, Inc. has a twelve month low of $96.64 and a twelve month high of $137.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $130.71 and its 200-day moving average is $121.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.98 billion, a PE ratio of 39.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.00.

Prologis Increases Dividend

Prologis ( NYSE:PLD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by ($0.58). Prologis had a net margin of 38.13% and a return on equity of 5.29%. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 18th will be issued a $0.96 dividend. This represents a $3.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 15th. This is a positive change from Prologis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 116.72%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Prologis from $133.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Prologis from $128.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. StockNews.com upgraded Prologis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. TheStreet upgraded Prologis from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on Prologis from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Prologis presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.47.

Prologis Profile

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At December 31, 2023, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.

