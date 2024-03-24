Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV Sells 2,130 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV decreased its position in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 13.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,251 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,130 shares during the quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $1,269,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in Emerson Electric during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the third quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors own 72.02% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EMR has been the subject of several research reports. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Emerson Electric from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Emerson Electric from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Emerson Electric from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Emerson Electric from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Emerson Electric currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $113.00.

Emerson Electric Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE EMR opened at $112.45 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $103.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.86, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.36. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52-week low of $76.94 and a 52-week high of $113.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $4.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.91 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 11.59% and a net margin of 69.33%. The business’s revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Emerson Electric Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th were given a $0.525 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is presently 10.94%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 2,413 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.18, for a total value of $248,973.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $989,599.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

About Emerson Electric

(Free Report)

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

