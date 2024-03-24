Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV Sells 2,534 Shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV decreased its holdings in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) by 17.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,342 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,534 shares during the period. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in KLA were worth $6,941,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of KLA in the fourth quarter worth about $572,224,000. Alkeon Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of KLA by 52.8% in the third quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,156,913 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $530,630,000 after buying an additional 400,000 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of KLA by 22.8% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,074,884 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $759,532,000 after buying an additional 385,420 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of KLA by 10.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,844,959 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,133,396,000 after buying an additional 268,104 shares during the period. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new position in shares of KLA in the second quarter worth about $103,645,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.49% of the company’s stock.

KLA Stock Down 0.4 %

KLAC stock opened at $710.56 on Friday. KLA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $355.88 and a fifty-two week high of $729.15. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $652.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $563.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.91. The company has a market capitalization of $96.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.34.

KLA Dividend Announcement

KLA ( NASDAQ:KLAC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $6.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.91 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.46 billion. KLA had a return on equity of 107.56% and a net margin of 27.98%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $7.38 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that KLA Co. will post 22.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 19th were paid a $1.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. KLA’s payout ratio is currently 29.46%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on KLAC. TD Cowen upped their price target on KLA from $525.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Barclays upped their price target on KLA from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on KLA from $750.00 to $760.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Susquehanna lowered KLA from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $640.00 to $675.00 in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on KLA from $560.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $637.89.

About KLA

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB, Display and Component Inspection.

Featured Articles

