Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV Sells 3,018 Shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV decreased its position in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 25.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,830 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,018 shares during the quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in American Tower were worth $1,908,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Verde Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of American Tower by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Verde Capital Management now owns 7,165 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,547,000 after buying an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in shares of American Tower in the fourth quarter valued at $395,000. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO acquired a new position in American Tower during the 4th quarter worth about $305,000. My Legacy Advisors LLC grew its holdings in American Tower by 47.0% during the 4th quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 2,402 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $499,000 after acquiring an additional 768 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Insight Wealth Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of American Tower by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 9,180 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,982,000 after acquiring an additional 1,170 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

Get American Tower alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on AMT. StockNews.com cut shares of American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on American Tower from $235.00 to $228.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on American Tower from $236.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. HSBC initiated coverage on American Tower in a report on Thursday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $245.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on American Tower from $224.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $217.55.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 11,510 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.71, for a total value of $2,367,722.10. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 62,969 shares in the company, valued at $12,953,352.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Pamela D. A. Reeve sold 5,054 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.46, for a total value of $962,584.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,545 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,532,080.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 11,510 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.71, for a total value of $2,367,722.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 62,969 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,953,352.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

American Tower Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSE:AMT opened at $192.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.91 billion, a PE ratio of 60.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.68. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $196.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $191.69. American Tower Co. has a fifty-two week low of $154.58 and a fifty-two week high of $219.10.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.10 by ($1.16). The company had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.74 billion. American Tower had a net margin of 13.31% and a return on equity of 12.80%. The company’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.34 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that American Tower Co. will post 10.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Tower Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Investors of record on Friday, April 12th will be given a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 11th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is presently 213.84%.

About American Tower

(Free Report)

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of over 224,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.