Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV Sells 533 Shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV lessened its stake in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,035 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 533 shares during the period. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $7,180,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. First Bank & Trust raised its holdings in United Rentals by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 685 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Resource Council bought a new stake in United Rentals during the fourth quarter worth about $331,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in United Rentals by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 19,258 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $11,043,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc bought a new stake in United Rentals during the fourth quarter worth about $22,529,000. Finally, BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in United Rentals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $293,000. Institutional investors own 89.03% of the company’s stock.

Get United Rentals alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other United Rentals news, CFO William E. Grace sold 775 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $655.62, for a total transaction of $508,105.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,323 shares in the company, valued at $4,145,485.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on URI shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on United Rentals from $322.00 to $559.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Citigroup upped their target price on United Rentals from $490.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on United Rentals from $630.00 to $710.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on United Rentals in a research report on Monday, January 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $500.00 target price on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp downgraded United Rentals from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $572.20.

View Our Latest Analysis on United Rentals

United Rentals Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:URI opened at $714.27 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $47.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.84. United Rentals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $325.15 and a 1 year high of $732.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $650.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $538.09.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The construction company reported $11.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.85 by $0.41. United Rentals had a return on equity of 36.80% and a net margin of 16.91%. The firm had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $9.74 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that United Rentals, Inc. will post 42.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Rentals declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, January 24th that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the construction company to purchase up to 3.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

United Rentals Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 13th. This is a boost from United Rentals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. United Rentals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.44%.

United Rentals Profile

(Free Report)

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for United Rentals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Rentals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.