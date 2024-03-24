Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV Sells 85 Shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV reduced its stake in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Free Report) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,713 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 85 shares during the quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $3,875,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC now owns 979 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $811,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC bought a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,772,000. Scharf Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Scharf Investments LLC now owns 2,157 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,788,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Davis Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger in the 4th quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, Vest Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 31.7% in the 4th quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 38,901 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,237,000 after purchasing an additional 9,362 shares in the last quarter. 71.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of W.W. Grainger stock opened at $1,027.10 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $50.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.88. The company has a fifty day moving average of $943.44 and a 200 day moving average of $825.09. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $625.97 and a fifty-two week high of $1,034.18.

W.W. Grainger ( NYSE:GWW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $8.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.05 by $0.28. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 56.54%. The business had revenue of $4 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $7.14 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 39.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 12th were issued a dividend of $1.86 per share. This represents a $7.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 9th. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.55%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GWW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $800.00 to $925.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of W.W. Grainger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $825.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. UBS Group upped their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $740.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Loop Capital lowered W.W. Grainger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $925.00 to $1,000.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Stephens upped their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $775.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, W.W. Grainger currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $913.89.

In other W.W. Grainger news, VP Paige K. Robbins sold 3,813 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $968.88, for a total transaction of $3,694,339.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,756,231.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, VP Paige K. Robbins sold 3,813 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $968.88, for a total transaction of $3,694,339.44. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,756,231.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Paige K. Robbins sold 3,122 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $950.22, for a total transaction of $2,966,586.84. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 4,909 shares in the company, valued at $4,664,629.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

W.W. Grainger, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes maintenance, repair, and operating products and services primarily in North America, Japan, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. The company provides safety, security, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance, and metalworking and hand tools.

