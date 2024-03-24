Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV Sells 9,027 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV cut its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 7.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 120,751 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 9,027 shares during the quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $6,093,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealthspire Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 48.1% during the third quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 71,385 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,838,000 after acquiring an additional 23,194 shares in the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.5% during the third quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 64,136 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,448,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. boosted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.1% during the third quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 4,470,521 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $240,335,000 after buying an additional 49,700 shares during the last quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 140.8% during the third quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 46,753 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,513,000 after buying an additional 27,337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GHE LLC boosted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.9% during the third quarter. GHE LLC now owns 34,431 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,851,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. 72.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

Cisco Systems Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of CSCO opened at $49.78 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $49.81 and its 200 day moving average is $51.13. The company has a market capitalization of $201.57 billion, a PE ratio of 15.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.87. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.56 and a 12-month high of $58.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Cisco Systems Increases Dividend

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The network equipment provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $12.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.71 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 33.01% and a net margin of 23.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. Research analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 3rd. This is an increase from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.42%.

Insider Activity at Cisco Systems

In related news, CFO Richard Scott Herren sold 13,942 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $697,100.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 328,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,424,550. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Cisco Systems news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 3,002 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total value of $150,130.02. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 191,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,579,865.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Richard Scott Herren sold 13,942 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $697,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 328,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,424,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,441 shares of company stock valued at $972,080. 0.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group increased their price objective on Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Melius Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Cisco Systems from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com cut Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.42.

Read Our Latest Report on Cisco Systems

About Cisco Systems

(Free Report)

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.