Humacyte (NASDAQ:HUMA) Announces Earnings Results

Humacyte (NASDAQ:HUMA – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.01, Yahoo Finance reports. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.21) earnings per share.

Humacyte Stock Down 8.1 %

HUMA opened at $3.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 6.79 and a quick ratio of 6.79. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.50 and its 200 day moving average is $3.00. Humacyte has a fifty-two week low of $1.96 and a fifty-two week high of $5.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $386.81 million, a P/E ratio of -3.80 and a beta of 1.53.

Get Humacyte alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HUMA. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Humacyte by 24.6% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 25,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 4,946 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Humacyte by 7.4% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 121,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $860,000 after purchasing an additional 8,400 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Humacyte during the first quarter valued at about $188,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Humacyte by 191.7% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 7,793 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Humacyte by 12.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,577,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,140,000 after purchasing an additional 176,846 shares in the last quarter. 27.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on HUMA shares. Benchmark reduced their price objective on shares of Humacyte from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 27th. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Humacyte in a report on Monday, December 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company.

Get Our Latest Analysis on HUMA

About Humacyte

(Get Free Report)

Humacyte, Inc engages in the development and manufacture of off-the-shelf, implantable, and bioengineered human tissues for the treatment of diseases and conditions across a range of anatomic locations in multiple therapeutic areas. The company using its proprietary and scientific technology platform to engineer and manufacture human acellular vessels (HAVs).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Humacyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humacyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.