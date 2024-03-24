IFM Investors Pty Ltd Cuts Position in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd lessened its position in shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,872 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,705 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $2,014,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of DocuSign in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,337,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 27.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 901 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 177,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,934,000 after purchasing an additional 31,769 shares during the period. National Pension Service boosted its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 25.9% in the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 347,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,238,000 after purchasing an additional 71,449 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in DocuSign by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,308,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,854,127,000 after acquiring an additional 2,917,683 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on DOCU. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on DocuSign from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 8th. TheStreet upgraded DocuSign from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Morgan Stanley upgraded DocuSign from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $49.00 to $64.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on DocuSign from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of DocuSign in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, DocuSign currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.33.

In other DocuSign news, Director Teresa Briggs sold 499 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.99, for a total transaction of $26,442.01. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $326,895.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Allan C. Thygesen sold 7,680 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.27, for a total value of $470,553.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 111,767 shares in the company, valued at $6,847,964.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Teresa Briggs sold 499 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.99, for a total value of $26,442.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $326,895.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 45,491 shares of company stock worth $2,604,469. 17.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

DocuSign stock opened at $58.27 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.21. The company has a market cap of $11.88 billion, a PE ratio of 161.87, a PEG ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 0.87. DocuSign, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.11 and a fifty-two week high of $64.76.

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature solution in the United States and internationally. The company provides DocuSign e-signature solution that enables sending and signing of agreements on various devices; Contract Lifecycle Management (CLM), which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; and Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce.

