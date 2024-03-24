IMCD (OTCMKTS:IMDZF) Stock Price Up 12.8%

IMCD (OTCMKTS:IMDZF – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 12.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $180.78 and last traded at $180.78. Approximately 3 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 125 shares. The stock had previously closed at $160.28.

IMCD Stock Up 12.8 %

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $158.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $144.16.

About IMCD

IMCD N.V. distributes, markets, and sells specialty chemicals and ingredients in the Netherlands, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers bioactives, biocides, chelates, functional additives, rheology modifiers, silicones, solubilisers, and solvents; active pharmaceutical, agrochemicals, biopharma, excipients and formulation, nutraceuticals, and regulated synthesis; actives, UV sunscreens, rheology modifiers, thickeners, surfactants, emulsifiers, emollients, elastomers, humectants, waxes, film formers, functional powders, hair styling polymers, hair conditioners, solvents, solubilizers, pigments, pearls, colorants, opacifiers, pearlisers, preservatives, antioxidants, additives, fragrances, and essential oils; and resins and binders, additives, functional fillers, and specialty solvents.

