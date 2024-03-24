Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) PT Raised to C$88.00

Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO – Get Free Report) (NYSEMKT:IMO) had its price objective lifted by Desjardins from C$86.00 to C$88.00 in a research note issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Desjardins’ target price would indicate a potential downside of 4.51% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on IMO. National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of Imperial Oil from C$89.00 to C$90.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. TD Securities cut shares of Imperial Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the company from C$87.00 to C$88.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Imperial Oil from C$78.00 to C$80.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Imperial Oil from C$82.00 to C$85.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Imperial Oil from C$97.00 to C$94.00 in a report on Monday, February 12th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$88.38.

Get Imperial Oil alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on IMO

Imperial Oil Trading Up 0.9 %

TSE IMO opened at C$92.16 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$49.38 billion, a PE ratio of 10.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$82.15 and a 200 day moving average of C$79.75. Imperial Oil has a 1 year low of C$60.19 and a 1 year high of C$92.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.49, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO – Get Free Report) (NYSEMKT:IMO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The company reported C$2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.08 by C$0.39. The business had revenue of C$13.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$16.57 billion. Imperial Oil had a net margin of 9.64% and a return on equity of 21.91%. Research analysts forecast that Imperial Oil will post 8.3409091 earnings per share for the current year.

Imperial Oil Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Imperial Oil Limited engages in exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical segments. The Upstream segment explores for, and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic crude oil, and bitumen. The Downstream segment is involved in the transportation and refining of crude oil, blending of refined products, and the distribution and marketing of refined products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Imperial Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Imperial Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.