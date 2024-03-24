Imperial Petroleum Inc. (NASDAQ:IMPPP) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.55

Imperial Petroleum Inc. (NASDAQ:IMPPP – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 14th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 26th will be given a dividend of 0.5469 per share on Monday, April 1st. This represents a $2.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.02%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 25th.
Imperial Petroleum Stock Up 0.4 %
Shares of IMPPP stock opened at $24.25 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $22.25 and a 200-day moving average of $20.76. Imperial Petroleum has a one year low of $18.00 and a one year high of $25.25.
About Imperial Petroleum
