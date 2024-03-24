Ingersoll Rand Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:IR)

Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Friday. Stock traders purchased 6,600 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 675% compared to the typical daily volume of 852 call options.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ingersoll Rand

In other Ingersoll Rand news, insider Vicente Reynal sold 240,000 shares of Ingersoll Rand stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.16, for a total value of $21,638,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 91,957 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $8,290,843.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Andrew R. Schiesl sold 10,421 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.95, for a total value of $937,368.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 48,904 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,398,914.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 293,011 shares of company stock valued at $26,374,789 in the last 90 days. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Ingersoll Rand

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IR. Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 14,864 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,150,000 after acquiring an additional 2,210 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 8.6% in the third quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 136,629 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,706,000 after acquiring an additional 10,840 shares during the period. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Ingersoll Rand in the second quarter worth approximately $23,422,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 2.3% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 568,633 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,222,000 after acquiring an additional 13,036 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 1.4% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,059,347 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $131,222,000 after acquiring an additional 28,030 shares during the period. 94.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ingersoll Rand Stock Performance

Shares of IR stock opened at $94.74 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $86.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.01. Ingersoll Rand has a 12 month low of $53.24 and a 12 month high of $95.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.86, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.09. Ingersoll Rand had a return on equity of 12.24% and a net margin of 11.32%. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Ingersoll Rand will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

Ingersoll Rand Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.08%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 6th. Ingersoll Rand’s payout ratio is 4.21%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

IR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Ingersoll Rand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup increased their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $79.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $78.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Evercore ISI cut Ingersoll Rand from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $81.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, BNP Paribas started coverage on Ingersoll Rand in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $92.00 price objective on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $82.50.

Ingersoll Rand Company Profile

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, gas, liquid, and solid flow creation technologies services and solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies. The Industrial Technologies and Services segment designs, manufactures, markets, and services air and gas compression, vacuum, and blower products; fluid transfer equipment and loading systems; and power tools and lifting equipment, including associated aftermarket parts, consumables, air treatment equipment, controls, other accessories, and services under the under the Ingersoll Rand, Gardner Denver, Nash, CompAir, Elmo Rietschle brands, etc.

