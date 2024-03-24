Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated ETF – Quarterly (BATS:XDSQ) Trading 0.1% Higher

Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated ETF – Quarterly (BATS:XDSQ – Get Free Report) traded up 0.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $31.23 and last traded at $31.20. 8,038 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $31.17.

Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated ETF – Quarterly Trading Up 0.1 %

The stock has a market cap of $49.30 million, a PE ratio of 17.97 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a fifty day moving average of $30.64 and a 200-day moving average of $29.33.

Get Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated ETF - Quarterly alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of XDSQ. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated ETF – Quarterly by 216.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,339 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated ETF – Quarterly during the 4th quarter worth $124,000. GTS Securities LLC acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated ETF – Quarterly during the 2nd quarter worth $290,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated ETF – Quarterly during the 2nd quarter worth $330,000. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated ETF – Quarterly during the 4th quarter worth $495,000.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated ETF – Quarterly

The Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated ETF – Quarterly (XDSQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust index. The fund aims for 2x the price return of the SPDR S&P 500 ETF (SPY), subject to an upside return cap over a three-month outcome period. XDSQ was launched on Apr 1, 2021 and is managed by Innovator.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated ETF - Quarterly Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated ETF - Quarterly and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.