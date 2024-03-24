Insider Selling: Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT) CAO Sells 407 Shares of Stock

Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Free Report) CAO Ying Christina Liu sold 407 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.20, for a total transaction of $12,698.40. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 168,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,252,145.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Ying Christina Liu also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Confluent alerts:

On Wednesday, February 21st, Ying Christina Liu sold 4,109 shares of Confluent stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.15, for a total transaction of $132,104.35.

Confluent Stock Down 2.6 %

Confluent stock opened at $30.96 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.64. Confluent, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.69 and a fifty-two week high of $41.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.06 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 4.62 and a quick ratio of 4.62.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Confluent ( NASDAQ:CFLT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.01). Confluent had a negative return on equity of 44.16% and a negative net margin of 56.99%. The firm had revenue of $213.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $204.62 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Confluent, Inc. will post -0.92 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on CFLT shares. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Confluent in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Confluent from $26.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Confluent from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Confluent from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Confluent from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.92.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Confluent

Institutional Trading of Confluent

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd raised its holdings in Confluent by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 19,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in Confluent by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 21,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC raised its holdings in Confluent by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 11,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Confluent by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 25,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $895,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the period. Finally, Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in Confluent by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 26,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $783,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the period. 59.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Confluent Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Confluent, Inc operates a data streaming platform in the United States and internationally. The company provides platforms that allow customers to connect their applications, systems, and data layers, such as Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native software-as-a-service; and Confluent Platform, an enterprise-grade self-managed software.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Confluent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Confluent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.