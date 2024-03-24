Insider Selling: CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX) General Counsel Sells $11,010.12 in Stock

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX – Get Free Report) General Counsel Lloyd A. Rowland sold 5,268 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.09, for a total value of $11,010.12. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 117,728 shares in the company, valued at $246,051.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

CytomX Therapeutics Stock Down 5.8 %

Shares of CTMX opened at $2.11 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.53. CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.04 and a twelve month high of $2.86. The stock has a market cap of $142.89 million, a PE ratio of -105.45 and a beta of 1.02.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CytomX Therapeutics

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 322.8% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 17,793 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 13,585 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in shares of CytomX Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 254.2% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 19,318 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 13,864 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of CytomX Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 119.8% in the fourth quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 23,183 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 12,635 shares during the last quarter. 51.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About CytomX Therapeutics

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc, an oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel conditionally activated biologics localized to the tumor microenvironment. The company utilizes conditional activation platform technology for oncology biologics research and development comprising the validation of targets for antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs), opening therapeutic window for novel T-cell engagers (TCEs) targeting solid tumors, and increasing the therapeutic index for immune modulators, such as cytokines; and PROBODY platform in preclinical research in areas outside of oncology.

