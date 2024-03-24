Inspire Faithward Large Cap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:FEVR) Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of Inspire Faithward Large Cap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:FEVR – Get Free Report) shot up 0.1% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $22.41 and last traded at $22.41. 200 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 14,725 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.38.

Inspire Faithward Large Cap Momentum ETF Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.41.

Institutional Trading of Inspire Faithward Large Cap Momentum ETF

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Inspire Faithward Large Cap Momentum ETF stock. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Inspire Faithward Large Cap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:FEVR – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000. UBS Group AG owned 0.17% of Inspire Faithward Large Cap Momentum ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Inspire Faithward Large Cap Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inspire Faithward Large Cap Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.