International Consolidated Airlines Group (OTCMKTS:ICAGY) Lifted to “Outperform” at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group (OTCMKTS:ICAGY – Free Report) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note published on Thursday, MarketBeat reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded International Consolidated Airlines Group from an underweight rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Morgan Stanley cut International Consolidated Airlines Group from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $213.33.

Get International Consolidated Airlines Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on International Consolidated Airlines Group

International Consolidated Airlines Group Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of ICAGY stock opened at $4.08 on Thursday. International Consolidated Airlines Group has a one year low of $3.23 and a one year high of $4.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.84, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.74. The stock has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 2.22.

International Consolidated Airlines Group (OTCMKTS:ICAGY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 25th. The transportation company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.43. International Consolidated Airlines Group had a net margin of 9.05% and a return on equity of 380.77%. The company had revenue of $7.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.76 billion. Analysts predict that International Consolidated Airlines Group will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

About International Consolidated Airlines Group

(Get Free Report)

International Consolidated Airlines Group SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of passenger and cargo transportation services in the United Kingdom, Spain, the United States, and rest of the world. It also provides aircraft leasing, aircraft maintenance, tour operation, air freight operations, call centre, ground handling, trustee, retail, IT, finance, procurement, storage and custody, aircraft technical assistance, human resources support, and airport infrastructure development services; and manages airline loyalty programmes.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for International Consolidated Airlines Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Consolidated Airlines Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.