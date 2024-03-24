International Media Acquisition (NASDAQ:IMAQU) Trading 6.9% Higher

International Media Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:IMAQU – Get Free Report) shares traded up 6.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $11.55 and last traded at $11.55. 2,700 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 161% from the average session volume of 1,033 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.80.

International Media Acquisition Price Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.35 and a 200-day moving average of $10.65.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On International Media Acquisition

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in International Media Acquisition stock. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of International Media Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:IMAQU – Free Report) by 3.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 78,664 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,565 shares during the quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in International Media Acquisition were worth $798,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

About International Media Acquisition

International Media Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the media and entertainment sector. International Media Acquisition Corp.

