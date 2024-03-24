Intuitive Machines, Inc. (NASDAQ:LUNR) Forecasted to Post Q1 2025 Earnings of ($0.09) Per Share

Intuitive Machines, Inc. (NASDAQ:LUNR – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Roth Capital issued their Q1 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Intuitive Machines in a report released on Thursday, March 21st. Roth Capital analyst S. Desilva forecasts that the company will earn ($0.09) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Intuitive Machines’ current full-year earnings is $0.01 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Intuitive Machines’ Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.08) EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.07) EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their target price on shares of Intuitive Machines from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Intuitive Machines in a research note on Friday, March 15th.

Intuitive Machines stock opened at $6.40 on Friday. Intuitive Machines has a 1-year low of $2.09 and a 1-year high of $13.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.04 and a 200-day moving average of $3.84.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CPMG Inc acquired a new position in shares of Intuitive Machines during the 1st quarter worth $14,270,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Intuitive Machines during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,369,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Intuitive Machines during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,549,000. HGC Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Intuitive Machines during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,430,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Intuitive Machines by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 171,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after acquiring an additional 4,387 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.17% of the company’s stock.

In other Intuitive Machines news, major shareholder Guy Shanon sold 123,717 shares of Intuitive Machines stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.99, for a total transaction of $1,112,215.83. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,302,673 shares in the company, valued at $11,711,030.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 78.93% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Intuitive Machines, Inc designs, manufactures, and operates space products and services in the United States. Its space systems and space infrastructure enable scientific and human exploration and utilization of lunar resources to support sustainable human presence on the moon. The company offers µNova, a lunar rocket-fueled drone, lunar surface rover services, fixed lunar surface services, rideshare delivery services, lunar access services, lunar orbit delivery services, and lunar data network services, as well as content sales and marketing.

