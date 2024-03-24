Intuitive Machines (NASDAQ:LUNR) Shares Gap Down Following Analyst Downgrade

Intuitive Machines, Inc. (NASDAQ:LUNR – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Friday after Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price target on the stock from $13.00 to $10.00. The stock had previously closed at $6.23, but opened at $6.04. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Intuitive Machines shares last traded at $5.94, with a volume of 1,707,153 shares changing hands.
Separately, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Intuitive Machines in a research report on Friday, March 15th.
Insider Activity
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Intuitive Machines
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intuitive Machines in the third quarter worth about $365,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Intuitive Machines in the third quarter worth about $1,369,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intuitive Machines in the second quarter worth about $461,000. Cypress Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intuitive Machines in the third quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intuitive Machines in the first quarter worth about $572,000. 5.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Intuitive Machines Price Performance
The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.84.
Intuitive Machines Company Profile
Intuitive Machines, Inc designs, manufactures, and operates space products and services in the United States. Its space systems and space infrastructure enable scientific and human exploration and utilization of lunar resources to support sustainable human presence on the moon. The company offers µNova, a lunar rocket-fueled drone, lunar surface rover services, fixed lunar surface services, rideshare delivery services, lunar access services, lunar orbit delivery services, and lunar data network services, as well as content sales and marketing.
