Investors Purchase Large Volume of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Put Options (BATS:MTUM)

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading activity on Friday. Traders acquired 13,422 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 654% compared to the average daily volume of 1,780 put options.

Shares of MTUM opened at $188.59 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.35 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $176.63 and a 200 day moving average of $157.49. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $81.37 and a twelve month high of $113.60.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MTUM. Able Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 1,428.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 214 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 44.9% during the 1st quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 271 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baker Avenue Asset Management LP raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 46.8% during the 3rd quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 279 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter.

The iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Momentum SR Variant index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities, selected and weighted based on price appreciation over 6- and 12-month periods and low volatility over the past 3 years.

