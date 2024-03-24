iPower (NYSE:IPW) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of iPower (NYSE:IPW – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Sunday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

iPower Price Performance

Shares of NYSE IPW opened at $0.51 on Friday. iPower has a one year low of $0.42 and a one year high of $1.45. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.19 million, a PE ratio of -2.04 and a beta of 2.89.

Get iPower alerts:

iPower (NYSE:IPW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $16.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.50 million. iPower had a negative return on equity of 37.62% and a negative net margin of 8.88%. As a group, equities analysts expect that iPower will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of iPower

About iPower

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in iPower by 409.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 353,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $595,000 after acquiring an additional 284,391 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in iPower by 91.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 74,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 35,498 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in iPower in the 1st quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in iPower in the 2nd quarter worth about $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.95% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

iPower Inc operates as an online retailer and supplier of consumer home, garden, and pet products for commercial businesses and individuals in the United States. The company offers grow light systems; advanced heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems; water pumps, heaters, chillers, and filters; nutrient and fertilizer delivery systems; and various growing media products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iPower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iPower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.