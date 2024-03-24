IRIDEX (IRIX) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX – Get Free Report) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, March 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.05) per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

IRIDEX Trading Up 3.6 %

IRIX opened at $2.56 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $41.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.33 and a beta of 0.81. IRIDEX has a 12 month low of $1.31 and a 12 month high of $3.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.58.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On IRIDEX

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Clayton Partners LLC purchased a new position in IRIDEX in the first quarter worth approximately $58,000. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of IRIDEX by 9.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,718 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 3,956 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of IRIDEX during the first quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of IRIDEX by 4.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 240,729 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,115,000 after buying an additional 9,361 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.95% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on IRIDEX in a research note on Sunday, March 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

IRIDEX Company Profile

IRIDEX Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology company, provides therapeutic based laser systems, delivery devices, and consumable instrumentation to treat sight-threatening eye diseases in ophthalmology. It offers laser consoles, such as Cyclo G6 laser system for use in the treatment of glaucoma; IQ 532 and IQ 577 laser systems, which are used for the treatment of retinal disorders; and OcuLight TX, OcuLight SL, OcuLight SLx, OcuLight GL, and OcuLight GLx laser photocoagulation systems that are used to treat proliferative diabetic retinopathy, macular holes, retinal tears, and detachments.

Further Reading

