Isabella Bank Co. (ISBA) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.28 on March 29th

Isabella Bank Co. (OTCMKTS:ISBA – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 1st, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 27th will be given a dividend of 0.28 per share on Friday, March 29th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.87%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 26th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ISBA opened at $19.09 on Friday. Isabella Bank has a one year low of $18.25 and a one year high of $26.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company has a market cap of $143.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.96 and a beta of -0.10. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.46.

Isabella Bank (OTCMKTS:ISBA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.18). Isabella Bank had a return on equity of 9.45% and a net margin of 19.44%. The company had revenue of $17.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.80 million. Research analysts predict that Isabella Bank will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Isabella Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Isabella Bank that provides various banking products and services to businesses, institutions, and individuals and their families. Its deposit products include checking accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, direct deposits, and money market accounts.

