iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) Shares Sold by Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV

Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV decreased its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 20.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 177,502 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46,372 shares during the quarter. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF makes up 2.0% of Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV owned about 0.06% of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $14,548,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,028,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,625,679,000 after purchasing an additional 2,893,771 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,286,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $915,096,000 after buying an additional 408,702 shares in the last quarter. Balentine LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.5% during the third quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 9,242,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $748,328,000 after buying an additional 136,230 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 601.3% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 7,874,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $637,571,000 after buying an additional 6,751,373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 20.5% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,531,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,882,000 after buying an additional 939,567 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.38% of the company’s stock.

SHY opened at $81.76 on Friday. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $80.55 and a fifty-two week high of $82.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $81.82 and a 200-day moving average of $81.48.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $0.2405 per share. This represents a $2.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

