iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) is Norway Savings Bank’s 8th Largest Position

Norway Savings Bank grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 9.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,691 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,648 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF makes up about 2.0% of Norway Savings Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Norway Savings Bank’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $4,621,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IJR. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 185.9% in the third quarter. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC now owns 263 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 354.9% during the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $42,000.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $107.77 on Friday. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $87.32 and a 1 year high of $110.55. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $106.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.48. The firm has a market cap of $75.28 billion, a PE ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

