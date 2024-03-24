iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) Shares Sold by Norway Savings Bank

Norway Savings Bank trimmed its position in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) by 32.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,583 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,041 shares during the period. Norway Savings Bank’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $807,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in iShares MBS ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 3.8% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 14,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,453,000 after acquiring an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 80.0% during the first quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 4,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,000 after acquiring an additional 2,190 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 9.0% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 8,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $828,000 after buying an additional 671 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 107,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,902,000 after acquiring an additional 14,625 shares in the last quarter. 92.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares MBS ETF alerts:

iShares MBS ETF Stock Performance

iShares MBS ETF stock opened at $92.41 on Friday. iShares MBS ETF has a one year low of $85.28 and a one year high of $96.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $92.34 and a 200-day moving average of $90.96.

iShares MBS ETF Announces Dividend

iShares MBS ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th were paid a $0.2921 dividend. This represents a $3.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st.

(Free Report)

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MBB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MBS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MBS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.