iShares MSCI GCC ex-Saudi Arabia (IGCC) (OTC:IGCC) Trading 10.6% Higher

iShares MSCI GCC ex-Saudi Arabia (IGCC) (OTC:IGCC – Get Free Report)’s share price were up 10.6% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $0.38 and last traded at $0.38. Approximately 1,158,120 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 4% from the average daily volume of 1,110,441 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.34.

iShares MSCI GCC ex-Saudi Arabia (IGCC) Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.31 and a 200 day moving average of $0.32.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI GCC ex-Saudi Arabia (IGCC) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI GCC ex-Saudi Arabia (IGCC) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.