iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Stock Holdings Cut by Dixon Fnancial Services Inc.

Dixon Fnancial Services Inc. reduced its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 7.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,070 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,568 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF makes up 3.6% of Dixon Fnancial Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Dixon Fnancial Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $5,781,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IWF. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 772.2% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 157 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IWF opened at $339.01 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $233.51 and a fifty-two week high of $340.83. The company has a market cap of $86.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $324.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $297.76.

About iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

