iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) Shares Acquired by Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC

Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,701 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $942,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 120,617.6% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 222,740,910 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,778,659,000 after acquiring an additional 222,556,396 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,707,516 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,656,795,000 after acquiring an additional 276,413 shares during the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.8% during the second quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 10,306,004 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,626,597,000 after acquiring an additional 81,680 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.9% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 8,735,247 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,326,185,000 after purchasing an additional 77,652 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2,323.4% in the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 5,038,517 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $764,948,000 after purchasing an additional 4,830,607 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IWD stock opened at $175.99 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $169.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $160.62. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $143.34 and a fifty-two week high of $177.47.

About iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

