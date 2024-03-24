J.Jill, Inc. (NYSE:JILL) Expected to Earn Q1 2025 Earnings of $0.96 Per Share

J.Jill, Inc. (NYSE:JILL – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Telsey Advisory Group issued their Q1 2025 EPS estimates for J.Jill in a report released on Thursday, March 21st. Telsey Advisory Group analyst D. Telsey forecasts that the specialty retailer will post earnings per share of $0.96 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for J.Jill’s current full-year earnings is $3.27 per share. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for J.Jill’s Q3 2025 earnings at $0.85 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.20 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.99 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on shares of J.Jill in a report on Monday, November 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. William Blair began coverage on shares of J.Jill in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective (up previously from $35.00) on shares of J.Jill in a report on Thursday.

Shares of JILL stock opened at $30.09 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $318.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.99 and a beta of 0.92. J.Jill has a one year low of $18.85 and a one year high of $32.26. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $25.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.70, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

Institutional Trading of J.Jill

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of JILL. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of J.Jill in the 1st quarter valued at $226,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in J.Jill by 24.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 211,590 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,210,000 after buying an additional 41,383 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in J.Jill during the first quarter worth $230,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in J.Jill by 11.7% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 290,536 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,314,000 after buying an additional 30,380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in J.Jill by 933.0% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,849 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 1,670 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.63% of the company’s stock.

J.Jill Company Profile

J.Jill, Inc operates as an omnichannel retailer for women's apparel under the J.Jill brand in the United States. It offers casual wear, athletic wear, and loungewear; footwear; and accessories, including scarves and jewelry. The company markets its products through retail stores, website, and catalogs.

