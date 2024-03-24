J.Jill, Inc. (NYSE:JILL) Expected to Earn Q1 2025 Earnings of $1.08 Per Share

J.Jill, Inc. (NYSE:JILL – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at William Blair increased their Q1 2025 EPS estimates for shares of J.Jill in a report released on Wednesday, March 20th. William Blair analyst D. Carden now forecasts that the specialty retailer will post earnings of $1.08 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.07. William Blair currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for J.Jill’s current full-year earnings is $3.27 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for J.Jill’s Q2 2025 earnings at $1.18 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.90 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $3.51 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $1.17 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $1.26 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $1.00 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $3.83 EPS.

JILL has been the subject of several other research reports. Lake Street Capital started coverage on shares of J.Jill in a research note on Monday, November 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective (up from $35.00) on shares of J.Jill in a research note on Thursday.

NYSE:JILL opened at $30.09 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.78. The company has a market cap of $318.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.99 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.70. J.Jill has a 52 week low of $18.85 and a 52 week high of $32.26.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of J.Jill by 58.0% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 387,452 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $9,989,000 after purchasing an additional 142,303 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of J.Jill by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 344,756 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $8,550,000 after purchasing an additional 63,400 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of J.Jill by 182.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 250,849 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,376,000 after purchasing an additional 162,015 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of J.Jill by 24.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 171,048 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,410,000 after purchasing an additional 33,452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Divisadero Street Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of J.Jill in the 4th quarter worth about $4,163,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.63% of the company’s stock.

J.Jill, Inc operates as an omnichannel retailer for women's apparel under the J.Jill brand in the United States. It offers casual wear, athletic wear, and loungewear; footwear; and accessories, including scarves and jewelry. The company markets its products through retail stores, website, and catalogs.

