J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) Upgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.

SJM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on J. M. Smucker from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of J. M. Smucker in a report on Friday, March 1st. They set a neutral rating and a $132.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of J. M. Smucker from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $135.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of J. M. Smucker from $153.00 to $152.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker from $133.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $137.20.

NYSE:SJM opened at $124.47 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. J. M. Smucker has a twelve month low of $107.33 and a twelve month high of $159.92. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $126.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $122.21.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.21. J. M. Smucker had a negative net margin of 1.24% and a positive return on equity of 14.29%. The firm had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.21 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that J. M. Smucker will post 9.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th were issued a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. J. M. Smucker’s payout ratio is currently -481.81%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SJM. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in shares of J. M. Smucker in the third quarter worth approximately $464,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in J. M. Smucker by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 277,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,103,000 after purchasing an additional 36,296 shares during the period. Vest Financial LLC raised its stake in J. M. Smucker by 58.3% during the 4th quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 238,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,085,000 after buying an additional 87,682 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of J. M. Smucker during the 3rd quarter valued at $5,522,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,457,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,170,000 after buying an additional 29,728 shares during the last quarter. 79.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, toppings, and syrups; jelly products; nut mix products; shortening and oils; frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

