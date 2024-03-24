Janux Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JANX) Receives $59.60 Average PT from Brokerages

Janux Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JANX – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $59.60.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Janux Therapeutics from $24.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on shares of Janux Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 11th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Janux Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Janux Therapeutics in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Janux Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Janux Therapeutics by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 979,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,510,000 after purchasing an additional 37,202 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Janux Therapeutics by 174.7% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 39,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 25,404 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Janux Therapeutics by 166.3% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 47,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,000 after purchasing an additional 29,800 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Janux Therapeutics by 22.3% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 81,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $875,000 after purchasing an additional 14,872 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Janux Therapeutics by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 204,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,189,000 after purchasing an additional 11,317 shares in the last quarter. 75.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:JANX opened at $39.53 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.50 and a beta of 4.31. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $21.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.63. Janux Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $5.65 and a fifty-two week high of $58.69.

Janux Therapeutics Company Profile

Janux Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops immunotherapies based on proprietary Tumor Activated T Cell Engager (TRACTr) and Tumor Activated Immunomodulator (TRACIr) platforms technology to treat patients suffering from cancer. Its lead TRACTr product candidates that are in preclinical or discovery stage target prostate-specific membrane antigen, epidermal growth factor receptor, and trophoblast cell surface antigen 2.

