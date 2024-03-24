Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) Forecasted to Post Q4 2024 Earnings of $4.17 Per Share

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research cut their Q4 2024 earnings estimates for Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report released on Wednesday, March 20th. Zacks Research analyst S. Ganoria now expects that the specialty pharmaceutical company will earn $4.17 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $4.38. The consensus estimate for Jazz Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is $16.25 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Jazz Pharmaceuticals’ FY2026 earnings at $16.39 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $171.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $235.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Jazz Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $193.42.

Shares of NASDAQ:JAZZ opened at $121.81 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $122.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $124.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. Jazz Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $111.25 and a 12 month high of $147.98.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $4.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.44 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 10.82% and a return on equity of 31.27%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JAZZ. Vestal Point Capital LP purchased a new stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $89,175,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 900.5% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 514,654 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,364,000 after purchasing an additional 463,213 shares during the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 108.4% in the fourth quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 651,626 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $80,150,000 after purchasing an additional 338,882 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 558.6% in the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 322,775 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $41,780,000 after purchasing an additional 273,764 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 28.1% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,023,706 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $125,916,000 after purchasing an additional 224,865 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.15% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Philip L. Johnson purchased 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $119.65 per share, for a total transaction of $1,435,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,932 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,342,063.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Patricia Carr sold 1,936 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.64, for a total value of $231,623.04. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,364 shares in the company, valued at $1,000,668.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Philip L. Johnson bought 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $119.65 per share, for a total transaction of $1,435,800.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,342,063.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Xywav for cataplexy or excessive daytime sleepiness (EDS) with narcolepsy and idiopathic hypersomnia; Xyrem to treat cataplexy or EDS with narcolepsy; Epidiolex for seizures associated with Lennox-Gastaut and Dravet syndromes, or tuberous sclerosis complex; Zepzelca to treat metastatic small cell lung cancer, or with disease progression on or after platinum-based chemotherapy; Rylaze for acute lymphoblastic leukemia or lymphoblastic lymphoma; Enrylaze to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia and lymphoblastic lymphoma; Defitelio to treat severe hepatic veno-occlusive disease; and Vyxeos for newly-diagnosed therapy-related acute myeloid leukemia.

