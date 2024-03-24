Jenoptik (OTCMKTS:JNPKF) Shares Up 13.7%

Jenoptik AG (OTCMKTS:JNPKF – Get Free Report) shares shot up 13.7% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $32.65 and last traded at $32.65. 350 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 1,850 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.71.

Jenoptik Stock Up 13.7 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $28.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.46.

About Jenoptik

Jenoptik AG offers advanced photonic solutions and smart mobility solutions in Germany and internationally. It offers imaging solutions and cameras, including microscope and thermographic camera, imaging modules, polymer-based camera modules, and digital microscope subsystem; and laser and laser technology, such as laser ablation, scoring, cutting, welding, and distance meters and sensors, as well as laser OEM solutions comprising diode laser and disk laser technology, diode pumped disk lasers, laser systems, and LK heat sink.

