Josephine Dixon Sells 12,089 Shares of Bellevue Healthcare Trust plc (LON:BBH) Stock

Bellevue Healthcare Trust plc (LON:BBH – Get Free Report) insider Josephine Dixon sold 12,089 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 146 ($1.86), for a total value of £17,649.94 ($22,469.69).

Bellevue Healthcare Trust Stock Performance

BBH stock opened at GBX 150 ($1.91) on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 150.09 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 141.42. The firm has a market capitalization of £819.98 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 937.50. Bellevue Healthcare Trust plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 119.40 ($1.52) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 159.80 ($2.03).

Bellevue Healthcare Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 9th will be given a GBX 3 ($0.04) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. Bellevue Healthcare Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3,750.00%.

About Bellevue Healthcare Trust

Bellevue Healthcare Trust plc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by Bellevue Asset Management AG. The fund is managed by Bellevue Advisors Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across healthcare sector. It seeks to benchmark the performance of its portfolio against the MSCI World Healthcare Index.

