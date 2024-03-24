JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Immunocore (NASDAQ:IMCR) Price Target to $70.00

Immunocore (NASDAQ:IMCR – Free Report) had its price objective increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $60.00 to $70.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on IMCR. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and set a $81.00 target price on shares of Immunocore in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Immunocore in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $87.00 price objective (up from $85.00) on shares of Immunocore in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Immunocore from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of Immunocore from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $75.92.

Immunocore Price Performance

IMCR stock opened at $63.51 on Wednesday. Immunocore has a 12 month low of $42.21 and a 12 month high of $76.98. The company has a current ratio of 3.80, a quick ratio of 3.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $68.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.29. The stock has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a PE ratio of -54.75 and a beta of 0.90.

Immunocore (NASDAQ:IMCR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.12). Immunocore had a negative return on equity of 15.78% and a negative net margin of 22.48%. The firm had revenue of $70.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.25 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.63) earnings per share. Immunocore’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Immunocore will post -1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Leger Tina Amber St sold 4,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.89, for a total value of $305,768.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Immunocore by 89.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Immunocore by 103.9% during the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 836 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Immunocore by 1,703.0% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 1,703 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Immunocore by 159.8% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 1,197 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of Immunocore during the 1st quarter worth about $98,000. 73.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Immunocore Company Profile

Immunocore Holdings plc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer, infectious, and autoimmune diseases. The company offers KIMMTRAK for the treatment of patients with unresectable or metastatic uveal melanoma. It also develops other programs for oncology, including tebentafusp that is in Phase 2/3 clinical trial to treat advanced cutaneous melanoma.

Featured Articles

