JPMorgan European Growth & Income (LON:JEGI) Trading Up 0.5%

JPMorgan European Growth & Income plc (LON:JEGI – Get Free Report) shares were up 0.5% on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 104.98 ($1.34) and last traded at GBX 103 ($1.31). Approximately 286,294 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 23% from the average daily volume of 371,491 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 102.50 ($1.30).

JPMorgan European Growth & Income Trading Up 0.5 %

The firm has a market cap of £442.56 million, a PE ratio of 572.22 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 20.49, a current ratio of 60.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.73. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 99.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 95.48.

JPMorgan European Growth & Income Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a GBX 1.05 ($0.01) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. JPMorgan European Growth & Income’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2,222.22%.

Insider Activity

About JPMorgan European Growth & Income

In other news, insider Andrew Robson bought 25,000 shares of JPMorgan European Growth & Income stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 99 ($1.26) per share, with a total value of £24,750 ($31,508.59). Insiders own 2.35% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan European Growth & Income plc – Ordinary Shares is an open-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by JPMorgan Funds Limited. The fund is co-managed by JPMorgan Asset Management (UK) Limited. It invests in the public equity markets in Europe. The fund primarily invests its portfolio in the financial sector.

