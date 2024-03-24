Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the network equipment provider’s stock.

JNPR has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Juniper Networks in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. KeyCorp reissued a “sector weight” rating on shares of Juniper Networks in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Juniper Networks in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective (up previously from $35.00) on shares of Juniper Networks in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Juniper Networks from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.58.

Get Juniper Networks alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on JNPR

Juniper Networks Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of JNPR opened at $37.05 on Friday. Juniper Networks has a one year low of $24.87 and a one year high of $38.04. The company has a market cap of $11.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.00, a P/E/G ratio of 7.56 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.32.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The network equipment provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.01). Juniper Networks had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 11.72%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. Research analysts forecast that Juniper Networks will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Rami Rahim sold 5,556 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.96, for a total transaction of $166,457.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 846,074 shares in the company, valued at $25,348,377.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Robert Mobassaly sold 5,173 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.78, for a total value of $190,262.94. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 36,061 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,326,323.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rami Rahim sold 5,556 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.96, for a total transaction of $166,457.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 846,074 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,348,377.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 221,800 shares of company stock worth $8,122,949. Company insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Juniper Networks

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 31,014 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,153,000 after acquiring an additional 2,476 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Juniper Networks during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,036,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 23.0% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 88,358 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $3,283,000 after purchasing an additional 16,513 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 43,510 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,617,000 after purchasing an additional 2,694 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Juniper Networks during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,756,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.79% of the company’s stock.

Juniper Networks Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; wide-area network SDN controllers; and session smart routers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Juniper Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Juniper Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.