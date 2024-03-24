Kaiser Aluminum Co. (NASDAQ:KALU) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Kaiser Aluminum Co. (NASDAQ:KALU – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the four brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $71.50.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Kaiser Aluminum in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Kaiser Aluminum from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd.

Shares of NASDAQ:KALU opened at $81.13 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $69.44 and its 200 day moving average is $67.12. Kaiser Aluminum has a 1 year low of $53.67 and a 1 year high of $88.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.78 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.94. Kaiser Aluminum had a return on equity of 8.32% and a net margin of 1.53%. The company had revenue of $722.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $716.01 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.66) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Kaiser Aluminum will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 25th were issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 24th. Kaiser Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 105.48%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in KALU. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,887,751 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $134,389,000 after buying an additional 10,676 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Kaiser Aluminum by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,392 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $598,000 after purchasing an additional 1,231 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Kaiser Aluminum by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Winslow Asset Management Inc. now owns 81,788 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,823,000 after purchasing an additional 2,452 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Kaiser Aluminum by 191.4% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 26,649 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,898,000 after purchasing an additional 17,503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kaiser Aluminum during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,320,000.

Kaiser Aluminum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacture and sale of semi-fabricated specialty aluminum mill products in the United States and internationally. It offers rolled, extruded, and drawn aluminum products used for aerospace and defense, aluminum beverage and food packaging, automotive and general engineering products.

