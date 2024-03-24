Kasikornbank Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:KPCPY) to Issue Dividend of $0.55

Kasikornbank Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:KPCPY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Saturday, March 23rd, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.5531 per share on Tuesday, May 28th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 22nd. This is an increase from Kasikornbank Public’s previous dividend of $0.05.
Kasikornbank Public Stock Up 2.4 %
OTCMKTS:KPCPY opened at $13.41 on Friday. Kasikornbank Public has a 52 week low of $12.72 and a 52 week high of $16.47. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.24.
About Kasikornbank Public
