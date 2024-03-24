Kasikornbank Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:KPCPY) to Issue Dividend of $0.55

Kasikornbank Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:KPCPY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Saturday, March 23rd, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.5531 per share on Tuesday, May 28th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 22nd. This is an increase from Kasikornbank Public’s previous dividend of $0.05.

Kasikornbank Public Stock Up 2.4 %

OTCMKTS:KPCPY opened at $13.41 on Friday. Kasikornbank Public has a 52 week low of $12.72 and a 52 week high of $16.47. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.24.

About Kasikornbank Public

Kasikornbank Public Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking products and services in Thailand and internationally. The company's personal banking products and services include savings, current, fixed deposit, and foreign currency accounts; personal, home, and auto loans; debit and credit cards; health, accident, travel, retire, loan, save and invest, life and non-life insurance products; investment products, such as mutual funds, stocks, and derivatives/futures exchange; money transfer and bill payment, cheque and draft, and foreign exchange services; and digital banking services.

