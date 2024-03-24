KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE) Receives $23.28 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the five research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $23.28.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on BEKE shares. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.10 price target on shares of KE in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. HSBC lowered their target price on shares of KE from $23.90 to $21.80 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 15th.

Get KE alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on BEKE

KE Stock Down 2.8 %

Shares of BEKE stock opened at $13.64 on Tuesday. KE has a 12-month low of $12.44 and a 12-month high of $19.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $13.79 and a 200-day moving average of $14.94. The company has a market capitalization of $16.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of -0.74.

KE (NYSE:BEKE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.66 billion. KE had a return on equity of 9.19% and a net margin of 7.62%. On average, equities analysts expect that KE will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

KE Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be given a dividend of $0.351 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.2%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On KE

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in KE by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 18,807,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,865,000 after buying an additional 2,008,418 shares during the period. Dodge & Cox boosted its position in shares of KE by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 38,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $623,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its stake in KE by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 182,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,955,000 after acquiring an additional 9,900 shares during the last quarter. DRW Securities LLC acquired a new position in KE during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Finally, Sylebra Capital LLC lifted its stake in KE by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Sylebra Capital LLC now owns 1,495,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,242,000 after purchasing an additional 30,798 shares during the last quarter. 36.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About KE

(Get Free Report

KE Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in operating an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. It operates through four segments: Existing Home Transaction Services, New Home Transaction Services, Home Renovation and Furnishing, and Emerging and Other Services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for KE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.