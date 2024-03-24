Kearny Financial (NASDAQ:KRNY) and Finward Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWD) Head to Head Review

Kearny Financial (NASDAQ:KRNY – Get Free Report) and Finward Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWD – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation and profitability.

Dividends

Kearny Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.44 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.3%. Finward Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.9%. Kearny Financial pays out 151.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Finward Bancorp pays out 24.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Kearny Financial and Finward Bancorp’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kearny Financial $296.48 million 1.31 $40.81 million $0.29 20.76 Finward Bancorp $96.53 million 1.11 $8.38 million $1.94 12.80

Volatility and Risk

Kearny Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Finward Bancorp. Finward Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Kearny Financial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Kearny Financial has a beta of 0.71, suggesting that its stock price is 29% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Finward Bancorp has a beta of 0.53, suggesting that its stock price is 47% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Kearny Financial and Finward Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kearny Financial 0 1 0 0 2.00 Finward Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Kearny Financial currently has a consensus price target of $9.00, indicating a potential upside of 49.50%. Given Kearny Financial’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Kearny Financial is more favorable than Finward Bancorp.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

64.1% of Kearny Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 25.1% of Finward Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.2% of Kearny Financial shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 13.7% of Finward Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Kearny Financial and Finward Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kearny Financial 5.84% 4.44% 0.47% Finward Bancorp 8.68% 6.36% 0.40%

Summary

Kearny Financial beats Finward Bancorp on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Kearny Financial

Kearny Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Kearny Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts. It also provides various loans, such as multi-family and nonresidential real estate mortgage loans, commercial term loans and lines of credit, one- to four-family residential mortgage loans, and home equity loans and lines of credit; loans to individuals, builders, or developers for the construction of multi-family residential buildings or commercial real estate, or for the construction or renovation of one- to four-family residences; overdraft lines of credit; and personal loans. In addition, the company engages in investment activities. Kearny Financial Corp. was founded in 1884 and is headquartered in Fairfield, New Jersey.

About Finward Bancorp

Finward Bancorp operates as the holding company for Peoples Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company's deposit products include non-interest- and interest-bearing demand accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificate accounts, and retirement savings plans. Its loan products portfolio comprises residential mortgage loans that enable borrowers to purchase existing homes, refinance existing homes, or construct new homes; construction loans primarily to individuals and contractors; commercial real estate loans; consumer loans to individuals for personal, household, or family purposes; home equity line of credit; home improvement loans and equity loans; commercial business loans; government loans; and loans to municipalities. The company also offers estate and retirement planning, guardianships, land trusts, profit sharing and 401(k) retirement plans, IRA and Keogh accounts, and investment agency accounts, as well as serves as the personal representative of estates, and acts as trustee for revocable and irrevocable trusts. In addition, it provides insurance and annuity investments to wealth management customers; holds real estate properties; and operates as a real estate investment trust. The company was formerly known as NorthWest Indiana Bancorp and changed its name to Finward Bancorp in May 2021. Finward Bancorp was founded in 1916 and is headquartered in Munster, Indiana.

