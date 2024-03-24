Keating Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Shares in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Keating Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 304,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,219,000. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for about 49.8% of Keating Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VTI. Power Corp of Canada bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Hoey Investments Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 170.0% during the 3rd quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. LWM Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Thompson Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 106.7% during the 3rd quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

VTI opened at $258.50 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $364.49 billion, a PE ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $248.46 and its 200-day moving average is $231.38. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a one year low of $193.65 and a one year high of $261.07.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

